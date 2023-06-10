Plane crashes near Orangeburg Municipal Airport

Plane crash
Plane crash(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a single-engine Beech BE-35 crashed near the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

Officials said the crash happened Saturday around 11:45 a.m. about six miles from the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

According to a statement from FAA, the aircraft was heading to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said they were called to assist. According to a statement from OCSO, they said they received the call in what they were informed was an aircraft coming down in Orangeburg County shortly after takeoff from the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

The number of people on board is unknown at this time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story, WIS will provide more information as it becomes available.

