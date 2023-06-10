Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service

A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years of service.(Lawrence Kansas Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A beloved police dog in Kansas is retiring after spending eight years working for the department.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared the news this week that one of the community’s favorite police dogs affectionally known as Cheeseburger is calling it a career.

The 10-year-old animal served as a patrol service dog and was used to de-escalate dangerous situations, according to officials. He started in 2015 with Lawrence police working criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Authorities said Cheeseburger will remain with the Lawrence police family in retirement. Sgt. Ron Ivener and his family are taking in the now retired police K-9.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
James Beavers
Report: Man wrongly believed family held hostage, kicked in door of Upstate home
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at Greenville shelter for 215+ days needs home
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
Angela Childers
Report: Woman charged in meth trafficking ring used drugs in home detention

Latest News

Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says
Savannah Police are investigating after a fatal early morning shooting Saturday.
One injured in shooting, Greenville Co. Sheriffs investigating