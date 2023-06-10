Storms roll in Sunday and Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered storms roll in Sunday to end the weekend and linger into Monday.

First Alert Headlines

Showers and storms return Sunday & Monday

Chance for heavy rain Sunday night

Small severe risk Monday

We had a gorgeous Saturday! But Sunday things take a turn. The first half of the day sees a mix of sun and clouds, but a new storm system sweeping in from the west brings scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the region late morning and into the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but lightning and gusty winds could still prove dangerous for outdoor plans. Get your activities in early to avoid running into any storms! Highs Sunday remain in the low to mid 80s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

Sunday night brings a risk for heavy rain to western parts of the Upstate and the mountains. While the heavy rain could lead to minor flooding issues, the recent dry weather works in our favor to hold back any widespread flooding concerns.

Occasional rain and thunderstorms continue on Monday as a cold front sweeps across the region. There are currently some timing issues with the GFS bringing the cold front through earlier in the day while the Euro brings the rain in later in the afternoon. The timing plays a role in the severe risk as well. The earlier onset of the storms would keep the severe threat quite low while if the storms hold off in the afternoon, we could see a threat for damaging straight-line winds and large hail. It’s not a high risk though because the storm coverage is quite scattered and not everyone sees storms on Monday.

