USC Upstate’s Ferguson earns second team All America honors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Not only is Channing Ferguson the first Spartan to earn the right to compete at the track and field national championships, but he is also now the first USC Upstate track and field athlete to be named a Second Team All-American thanks to an impressive performance in Austin, Texas during the national championships.

Taking a similar approach to the nationals as he did to the East Prelims, Ferguson rose above and beyond the first challenge presented to him at 2.06M. Keeping with the theme of first on the day, the first-time national competitor cleared the first bar of the day on his first attempt.

Only one competitor was unable to advance to the second height of 2.11M. Ferguson again cleared the height on his first attempt at the bar, earning a crucial tiebreaker that helped him earn his second-team All-American honor.

Ferguson was unable to clear the next height of 2.16M. He and five other athletes were tied in terms of height, but thanks to the first attempt clears on the previous heights, the sophomore from Rock Hill ended his national appearance in a four-way tie for 14th.

The star Spartan came into the event tied at 20th and will leave his national championship appearance after jumping his way up the leaderboard to 14th.

