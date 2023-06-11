2 tubers rescued after being stranded along Saluda River

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said two tubers who were lost on the Saluda River in Chappells were rescued on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at around 9:33 p.m. in reference to stranded tubers.

Deputies said 911 Centers in Saluda, Greenwood and Newberry Counties coordinated utilizing mapping and GIS to get an approximate location to first responders.

They determined the tubers were in an extremely remote area of the river near the Outfitters development between Chappells and Buzzard’s Roost, where the river makes a huge switchback bend.

According to officials, at this time the water volume and the geography of the river prevented the use of boats to rescue the victims and aviation was not available due to the volume of calls.

The closest access was a private road through the area, which did not directly access the river, officials said.

DNR officers, Newberry County deputies and members of Newberry County Emergency Services hiked to the river and were able to find the tubers on the opposite bank of the river at 11:41 p.m.

However, due to exhaustion and the geography of the river where they were found, officials had to swim across the river to the tubers and establish a line to successfully guide them to the Newberry County side of the river.

The two tubers received medical attention and were taken to their vehicles at a boat landing near Highway 39 at around 1:26 a.m. Sunday.

“This was a very difficult situation for first responders due to the conditions and the location. We used technology to locate them, but in the end, it took human resources, to perform a successful rescue. It was a great coordinated effort,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “My compliments to these brave and resourceful members of our first responder community.”

