23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead days after a crash.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Wednesday at around 10 p.m. on Old Grove Road.

The coroner said the driver of the vehicle hit a utility pole and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, the coroner said 23-year-old Zion Olandis Wharton was pronounced dead on Friday, June 9, at 11:38 a.m.

