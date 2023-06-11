23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead days after a crash.
According to the coroner, the crash happened on Wednesday at around 10 p.m. on Old Grove Road.
The coroner said the driver of the vehicle hit a utility pole and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Unfortunately, the coroner said 23-year-old Zion Olandis Wharton was pronounced dead on Friday, June 9, at 11:38 a.m.
