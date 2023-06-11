Coroner, troopers investigating crash in Spartanburg County

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating a crash killing a Boiling Springs man on Saturday night.

The coroner said his office was called to Blalock Road around 7:43 p.m.

The victim in the traffic incident was identified as 53-year-old Robert Bruce Nash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating.

