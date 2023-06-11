Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Piedmont Highway around 2:48 a.m.

They found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

Deputies said the investigation is in its early stages and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

