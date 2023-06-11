Juvenile hospitalized following shooting

Police investigating after juvenile shot
Police investigating after juvenile shot(Fox Carolina)
By Anna Arinder
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Woodruff Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the abdomen.

The Woodruff Police Chief tells Fox Carolina News, it happened off Main Street and Irby Street.

Right now, investigators are working to find out what lead up to the shooting.

The Chief said there is no one in custody as of right now. No further details are being released at this time. Stay with Fox Carolina News as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
James Beavers
Report: Man wrongly believed family held hostage, kicked in door of Upstate home
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at Greenville shelter for 215+ days needs home
Officials investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener
LIVE BLOG: South Carolina fighting to avoid elimination in Super Regionals Game 2
Savannah Police are investigating after a fatal early morning shooting Saturday.
One injured in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating
Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes near Orangeburg Municipal Airport