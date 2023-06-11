Juvenile hospitalized following shooting

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Woodruff Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the abdomen.

The Woodruff Police Chief tells Fox Carolina News, it happened off Main Street and Irby Street.

Right now, investigators are working to find out what lead up to the shooting.

The Chief said there is no one in custody as of right now. No further details are being released at this time. Stay with Fox Carolina News as more details are released.

