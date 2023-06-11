Man arrested after drive-by shooting of child’s mother’s house, deputies say

Jun. 11, 2023
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Amethyst Lane at around 11:30 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies learned the home belonged to the mother of the suspect’s child. They also learned there had been a series of hostile text messages between the victim, her family and the suspect, enabling the suspect to learn her location.

Deputies said she asked the suspect, 27-year-old Nigerjuan Eliphus Turner, to stop texting her. Turner then drove from the city limits of Spartanburg to Amethyst Lane armed with a semi-automatic weapon.

When Turner arrived to the location he fire two shots at the woman and her family including two children. Two members of the woman’s family returned fire while defending themselves and accidentally hit a neighbor’s house.

The suspect then backed over a culvert, causing damage to his vehicle and a flat tire. He then pulled over at the intersection of Olin Drive and Hannon Road to change his tire and texted the woman again, stating he would return to the house soon.

However, deputies found him at the intersection, arrested him and recovered the weapon.

He was charged with five counts of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

