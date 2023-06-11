Man arrested on domestic violence charges, home detention violation

Daniel Vasquez, 29
Daniel Vasquez, 29(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after a home detention violation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house on Harvey Road at around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a domestic violence call.

Once on scene, they found a woman who had visible injuries and she informed deputies that he had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

Deputies later learned her boyfriend, the suspect, was a on home detention for a previous domestic violence incident with the same victim from May 18.

The suspect, 29-year-old Daniel Alejandro Vasquez, cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet before leaving the scene, deputies said.

They later found Vasquez on Highway 101 after setting up a perimeter and with help from a canine officer and aviation units.

He was then arrested on domestic violence second degree and violation of home detention after trying to provide the wrong name to deputies.

