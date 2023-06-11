More than 1K without power in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy announced that more than a thousand customers are currently without power in parts of the Upstate.

According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m.

Officials said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

As of 4:45 p.m., 1,845 customers are without power in Pickens County, 326 are without power in Spartanburg County and 337 are without power in Laurens County.

