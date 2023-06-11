Potential for severe storms Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frontal system brings two rounds of storms on Sunday along with the potential for severe weather Sunday night.

First Alert Headlines

Two rounds of storms move through Sunday

Risk of damaging winds, hail and heavy rain Sunday night

Isolated storms linger Monday

Scattered storms continue across the area into the late morning and early afternoon along a warm front lifting northeast through the area. The early round of storms clears out by around 3 PM moving from west to east. There is the low end threat for damaging straight-line winds and large hail, but the atmosphere is fairly stable this morning so don’t expect to see widespread strong to severe storms. However, lightning is a concern so you’ll want to hang inside until the storms have passed.

Early round of storms continues through midafternoon (Fox Carolina)

We get a lull between the warm front and the associated cold front approaching the area overnight. Between 3 PM and 7 PM, overall it’s quiet with just a spotty storm or two possible. It does remain mostly cloudy and the combination of clouds and morning rain keeps our highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Second round of storms moves through between 8 PM and 3 AM (Fox Carolina)

Sunday night brings another round of storms out ahead of the cold front. Starting about 8 PM through 3 AM a line of storms drops in from the northwest to the southeast. This one brings the highest potential for severe weather today but there is a catch. The morning storms and cloud cover help keep the atmosphere more stable. Once the break in the rain starts, the big question is whether the atmosphere destabilizes enough to allow for the evening storms to become severe. It also helps that the storms are coming in after sunset which helps stabilize the atmosphere. All that said, we still need to be on alert for the potential for strong to severe storms. The biggest threat is damaging straight-line winds and large hail. We also see the risk for heavy rain, but because it’s been so dry lately, the risk for flooding issues is quite low.

Potential for damaging straight-line winds and large hail with Sunday night storms (Fox Carolina)

Heavy rain possible but dry conditions lowers flooding risk (Fox Carolina)

The cold front sweeps through the area Monday bringing just a few isolated showers and storms. A lot of us stay dry during the day but just be prepared for a stray storm or two. The rest of the week remains unsettled with scattered rain chances. We also gradually warm from highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the low 80s in the Upstate for the early part of the week to highs in the mid to upper 80s by Friday.

