Sheriff, NC SBI investigating after man in Rutherford County jail hospitalized

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after the family of a man who was in custody at the Rutherford County Detention Center said he is now hospitalized.

Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said 34-year-old Robert Sisk was booked into the detention center on May 30 after being arrested on a charge of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. While in custody, Sisk was charged with three counts of interfering with a jail or prison system, according to the sheriff.

Sisk’s mother, who lives in the Upstate, said he is now in the hospital with serious injuries. On Friday, she asked for medical staff to release more information to FOX Carolina about his condition, however, they are not able to do so due to HIPAA laws.

Ellenbug confirmed on Sunday that he has been made aware of allegations about the “mishandling” of a man in custody.

An internal investigation is underway along with an independent investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. As of Monday, no employees have been placed on leave during the investigation.

Below is the full statement released by Ellenburg:

“Recently, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of allegations of the mishandling of an individual in the custody of the Rutherford County Detention Center. Sheriff Ellenburg believes any allegation involving treatment which rises to a level of concern, whether unintentional or otherwise by any member of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is a serious matter. An internal investigation is already underway to explore any violation of the policies and procedures of the Rutherford County Detention Center. In the interest of full transparency, the Sheriff is also looking forward to working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in order to leverage their expertise as an impartial outside agency to investigate any potential violations. At this time, we are in the early stages of this investigation. As a matter of policy, the Sheriff’s Office will not release additional information while the investigation continues. Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg is fully committed to transparency and integrity as the foundation for all law enforcement. We are grateful and mindful of the public’s trust in this Sheriff’s Office and will make all relevant facts known as soon as possible.”

