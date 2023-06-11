Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of woman killed in I-385 crash
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Woman injured in shooting on Anderson Road.
Woman injured in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
James Beavers
Report: Man wrongly believed family held hostage, kicked in door of Upstate home

Latest News

Woman injured in shooting on Anderson Road.
Woman injured in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating
Police investigating after juvenile shot
Child hospitalized following shooting in Woodruff
Coroner, troopers investigating crash in Spartanburg County
Child hospitalized after shooting in Woodruff