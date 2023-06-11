Troopers investigating deadly Laurens County motorcycle crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a box truck turning left into a private drive on South Frontage Road near Gantt Trail around 4 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed. A passenger was transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

