Troopers investigating deadly Laurens County motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a box truck turning left into a private drive on South Frontage Road near Gantt Trail around 4 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed. A passenger was transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of woman killed in I-385 crash
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Woman injured in shooting on Anderson Road.
Woman injured in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
James Beavers
Report: Man wrongly believed family held hostage, kicked in door of Upstate home

Latest News

Woman injured in shooting on Anderson Road.
Woman injured in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating
Police investigating after juvenile shot
Child hospitalized following shooting in Woodruff
Coroner, troopers investigating crash in Spartanburg County
Child hospitalized after shooting in Woodruff
Woman injured in shooting on Anderson Road.
Woman injured in Greenville County shooting