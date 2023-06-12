3 Doors Down coming to Simpsonville for anniversary tour

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, 3 Doors Down kicks off their Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour which will bring them to the Upstate later this summer.

The band is slated to perform with Candlebox at Simpsonville’s CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park on Aug. 30.

This is expected to be the band’s last US tour promoting their 30th anniversary and their final farewell studio album, which will be released later this year.

Click here for ticket information.

Last week, as part of the anniversary of their sophomore album Away From The Sun, 3 Doors Down released the original video treatment for their hit “When I’m Gone,” which has been in their archives for the last two decades.

