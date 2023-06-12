3 Doors Down coming to Simpsonville for anniversary tour

This summer, 3 Doors Down celebrates its sophomore album, Away From The Sun, by hitting...
This summer, 3 Doors Down celebrates its sophomore album, Away From The Sun, by hitting amphitheaters in major markets across the US for the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour.(PRNewswire)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, 3 Doors Down kicks off their Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour which will bring them to the Upstate later this summer.

The band is slated to perform with Candlebox at Simpsonville’s CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park on Aug. 30.

This is expected to be the band’s last US tour promoting their 30th anniversary and their final farewell studio album, which will be released later this year.

Click here for ticket information.

Last week, as part of the anniversary of their sophomore album Away From The Sun, 3 Doors Down released the original video treatment for their hit “When I’m Gone,” which has been in their archives for the last two decades.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands in Upstate lose power due to Sunday’s storm
Coroner releases name of woman killed in I-385 crash
23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.
23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.
Damaging straight-line winds and large hail possible overnight
Drying out Monday, temps rise throughout the week
Woman injured in shooting on Anderson Road.
Woman injured in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating

Latest News

Police investigating after juvenile shot
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Woodruff
North Carolina law considers dogs as property in a divorce and they are not treated the same as...
‘Please be kind’ Upstate shelter with over 100 large dogs asks for help
Korsha Greenlee
Woman arrested after hitting man with vehicle, police say
Independence Day celebrations across the Upstate