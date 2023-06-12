6 wanted for officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Upstate

Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).(Union County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said six people wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach were arrested in the Upstate on Monday.

According to officials, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) that two Myrtle Beach Police officers and two SLED agents were shot at while responding to a suspicious person complaint in Myrtle Beach. This involved four men who where brandishing guns.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were told that the car’s license plate was picked up on a License Plate Reader and was headed towards Union County.

Deputies were notified to be on the look out for the car that was traveling on Jonesville-Lockhart Highway and headed towards Jonesville.

Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop and ordered all six occupants out. Due to the “NCIC BOLO” and nature of the crime in Myrtle Beach, the car was impounded.

Officials said a search warrant was granted and executed.

All six occupants will be charged with simple possession for the marijuana that was found in the back seat of the car. Three of the six were juveniles and taken to the Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in Columbia.

Deputies arrested the other three, Chance Benson, 18, Tyair Cunningham, 21, and Wilshawn Owens, 18. All three are being held for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Scott Coffer said the suspects are connected to the shooting in Myrtle Beach and that a meeting has been set up with the officials in Horry County to turn everything over.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE NEWS: Gaffney PD looking for man wanted in connection to shooting death of dog

