Bojangles tour to stop in Greenville to honor heroes, raise money

The food chain is traveling in a red, white and blue ambulance called ‘The Bo Heroes Mobile’
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles is making a stop in Greenville during its three-week tour to honor troops and first responders while raising money in a patriotically decorated ambulance as part of its Star-Spangled Big Bo Box campaign.

The campaign honors America’s heroes and raises money for its charitable partner, Folds of Honor.

The red, white and blue ambulance or the Bo Heroes Mobile will travel across the Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia stopping at military bases, fire stations and police stations along the way. At each stop, Bojangles will show its appreciation for the brave heroes in typical Bo fashion--with scratch-made chicken, biscuits and tea.

“Our Star-Spangled Big Bo Box directly benefits the men and women who protect us and keep us safe, and we wanted to celebrate that in a larger-than-life, patriotic way, which we think this eye-catching ambulance does,” said Tom Boland, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer in a release. “Our goal for this Bo Heroes Mobile is to show these brave service men and women that we’re grateful for their sacrifices and are proud to support them not just with this campaign, but throughout the year.”

At the end of the tour, the chain is inviting 200 service members, first responders and Folds of Honor recipients from across the brand’s footprint to Charlotte FC’s Military Hero Night on July 8.

The fast food chain is making a stop in Greenville on Tuesday, June 12.

