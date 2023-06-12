Deputies: Six arrested in Upstate after shooting in Myrtle Beach

correction: Article has been updated to reflect that warrants have not yet been served in connection with the shooting in Myrtle Beach.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said six people were arrested in Union County on Monday who may be connected to a shooting in Myrtle Beach.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) that two Myrtle Beach Police officers and two SLED agents were shot at while responding to a suspicious person complaint in Myrtle Beach. Four men brandishing guns were reported involved in the incident.

Deputies said the vehicle involved in the incident was picked up on a license plate reader headed toward Union County. They were notified to be on the lookout for the car traveling on Jonesville-Lockhart Highway towards Jonesville.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and ordered all six occupants out of the car. Due to the “NCIC BOLO” and the nature of the crime in Myrtle Beach, the car was impounded, deputies said.

The obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, which was granted and executed.

All six occupants will be charged with simple possession for the marijuana that was found in the back seat of the car. Three of the six were juveniles and taken to the Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in Columbia.

Deputies arrested the other three, Chance Benson, 18, Tyair Cunningham, 21, and Wilshawn Owens, 18. They were booked into the Union County jail and, according to arrest warrants, they are being held for law enforcement in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said no warrants have been served yet in connection with the shooting in their jurisdiction.

The investigation into shots fired at law enforcement in Myrtle Beach remains active and ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Gaffney PD looking for man wanted in connection to shooting death of dog

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.