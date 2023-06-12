Drying out today, heating up later this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are quieting down after a very active Sunday, with generally pleasant weather taking over.

First Alert Headlines

Sun & clouds with spotty storms possible this week

Mild to start, heating up for the end of the week

Storms possible for Father’s Day weekend

Sunday’s night strong to severe storms are long gone, but not before they made for a bumpy night. Amid drenching downpours and gusty winds, the storms produced a tremendous amount of cloud-to-ground lightning. One of those strikes caused a ground stop at GSP International Airport for several hours early Monday, when it blasted a hole directly into the runway!

Storm Reports, Sunday Night (WHNS)

The storms may now be gone, but the cold front that produced them in the first place hasn’t passed through the region yet. It will sweep in from eastern Tennessee later this afternoon, and could result in a few more pop-up showers or storms between lunchtime and about 6:00 PM. Any additional storms are not expected to be severe, and skies will be overwhelmingly sunny otherwise. Highs will range from the mid 70s in the mountains, to low and mid 80s upstate with humidity levels set to gradually drop as the front passes.

Afternoon Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Mostly clear skies will carry us into tonight, with lows poised to dip back into below-average territory. Temps will dip to around 50 in the mountains will middle and upper 50s expected upstate. For reference, average lows should have us only dipping to the low and mid 60s.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

The midweek period sees a typical summertime slate of weather, with a mix of sun and clouds each day Tuesday through Thursday. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible each of those days as well, but no organized storms or severe weather is expected. Highs will hold in the mid 70s to low 80s through Wednesday, then trend into the low to mid 80s on Thursday.

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

Looking ahead to Father’s Day weekend, we’re cranking up the heat. Mostly sunny skies are expected to get things rolling on Friday, with highs climbing to the mid 80s across the mountains, to around 90 degrees upstate. We’ll hover at similar levels on Saturday and for Father’s Day on Sunday, with the chance for isolated thunderstorms returning as well. It doesn’t look like any washouts for your plans with dad, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a backup in mind and make sure to watch the skies!

