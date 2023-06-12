Gaffney PD looking for man wanted in connection to shooting death of dog

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for an incident involving a woman’s dog.

Tyan Gerard Calvin is wanted for ill treatment of animals or torture and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The department said they were able to get warrants related to the shooting death of a local woman’s husky on May 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Major Brian Blanton at 846-206-3334.

