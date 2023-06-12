Greenville Co. deputies investigating fatal shooting

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a person died from a gunshot wound Sunday evening.

Deputies say they responded to 5001 Assembly View Circle in regards to a gunshot victim just before 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say the victim was transported to the hospital, where they later passed away.

Officials say there is no suspect information at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

