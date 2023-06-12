Greenville County Square to welcome first restaurant and brewery

Perch rendering
Perch rendering(The Wilbert Group)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Square is getting its first restaurant and brewery, The Perch Kitchen & Tap.

The Perch Kitchen & Tap will feature 7,200 square feet of interior dining and kitchen space with an outdoor patio totaling in 2,100 square feet.

Officials said South Carolina-based Palmetto Brewery will bring a local flair to the restaurant with a variety of craft beers available on tap.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Greenville community and to be partnering with Palmetto Brewing Company for the opening of The Perch Kitchen & Tap,” said owner Derek Rettell. “It is a special honor to be partnering with Palmetto Brewing Company, a South Carolina icon, whose history brewing beer dates back to 1888. Our entire menu is inspired by this partnership – from the wood-fired dishes to the fun and hearty brunch offerings, there will be a unique, in-house exclusive brew for every occasion.”

The Perch joins Whole Foods Market as part of the first phase of the $1 billion project.

MORE NEWS: ‘It’s a great victory’: SC budget set to include money to fix Conestee Dam

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands in Upstate lose power due to Sunday’s storm
Coroner releases name of woman killed in I-385 crash
Damaging straight-line winds and large hail possible overnight
Drying out Monday, temps rise throughout the week
Woman injured in shooting on Anderson Road.
Woman injured in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating
23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.
23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
6 wanted for officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Upstate
Concert generic
Steve Miller Band coming to Greenville
Republican Senator Tim Scott holds event in Spartanburg to announce endorsements for his...
LIVE: Sen. Tim Scott in Spartanburg to announce campaign endorsements
Tyan Gerard Calvin Flores
Gaffney PD looking for man wanted in connection to shooting death of dog
Sheriff, NC SBI investigating after man in Rutherford County jail hospitalized