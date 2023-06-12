Greenville County Square to welcome first restaurant and brewery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Square is getting its first restaurant and brewery, The Perch Kitchen & Tap.

The Perch Kitchen & Tap will feature 7,200 square feet of interior dining and kitchen space with an outdoor patio totaling in 2,100 square feet.

Officials said South Carolina-based Palmetto Brewery will bring a local flair to the restaurant with a variety of craft beers available on tap.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Greenville community and to be partnering with Palmetto Brewing Company for the opening of The Perch Kitchen & Tap,” said owner Derek Rettell. “It is a special honor to be partnering with Palmetto Brewing Company, a South Carolina icon, whose history brewing beer dates back to 1888. Our entire menu is inspired by this partnership – from the wood-fired dishes to the fun and hearty brunch offerings, there will be a unique, in-house exclusive brew for every occasion.”

The Perch joins Whole Foods Market as part of the first phase of the $1 billion project.

