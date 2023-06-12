GSP: Several flights delayed due to lightning strike on runway

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said the runway is closed Monday morning due to a lightning strike.

Airport officials posted on Twitter just after 6 a.m. saying crews are working to repair damage.

The runway is expected to reopen later in the morning.

