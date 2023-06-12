GSP: Several flights delayed due to lightning strike on runway

A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.
A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.(Source: Gray News)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said the runway is closed Monday morning due to a lightning strike.

Airport officials posted on Twitter just after 6 a.m. saying crews are working to repair damage.

The runway is expected to reopen later in the morning.

Click here to see what flights have been delayed.

MORE NEWS: More than 1K without power in the Upstate

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
More than 1K without power in the Upstate
Coroner releases name of woman killed in I-385 crash
Damaging straight-line winds and large hail possible overnight
Storms move out Monday, temps rise throughout the week
Woman injured in shooting on Anderson Road.
Woman injured in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating
The victim died at the hospital.
23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Greenville Co. deputies investigating deadly shooting
Greenville Co. deputies investigating deadly shooting
Conestee Dam Update
Work continues to get funding for solution to Conestee Dam concerns
‘It’s a great victory’: SC budget set to include money to fix Conestee Dam
SC budget set to include money for Conestee Dam fix