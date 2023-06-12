GSP: Several flights delayed due to lightning strike on runway
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said the runway is closed Monday morning due to a lightning strike.
Airport officials posted on Twitter just after 6 a.m. saying crews are working to repair damage.
The runway is expected to reopen later in the morning.
