Independence Day celebrations across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Whether you’re grilling up hotdogs...marching in a parade...or watching fireworks light up the sky, there’s plenty of ways to celebrate our nation’s freedom.

Listed below are some Independence Day events happening across the Upstate.

Greenville County

Clemson MBA Fireworks on the Fourth - The City of Greenville will host a fireworks show on July 4, from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. The City says the event will take place at Unity Park. The City of Greenville’s website says to come early and bring a blanket and picnic dinner.

July 4th Party at the Pool - Restaurant 17 in Travelers Rest says they are hosting a pool party on July 4, from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Restaurant 17′s website says the purchase of a ticket includes all you can eat BBQ and a pool pass. The restaurant says they will also have beer, wine, liquor and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Simpsonville Simply Freedom Fest - The City of Simpsonville says they are rebranding their free July concert and fireworks show, previously known as “Celebrate Simpsonville,” to reflect the celebration of Independence Day. Officials say the event will now be called “Simpsonville Simply Freedom Fest.” The City of Simpsonville’s website says country music star Josh Turner will bring his ‘Long Black Train’ 20th Anniversary Tour to the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park for the Simpsonville Simply Freedom Fest on Sunday, July 2. For more information, visit the City of Simpsonville’s website.

Freedom Blast - The City of Greer says they’re hosting “Freedom Blast” on Saturday, June 24, from 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Officials say the event will take place at Greer City Park and features skydiving, a rib eating contest, fireworks and more. To learn more, visit Freedom Blast’s website.

Fountain Inn Fireworks Spectacular - The City of Fountain Inn is hosting the Fountain Inn Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, July 1 at 6:00 p.m. The City of Fountain Inn’s website says the event featres fireworks, food, kids activities, and more. To learn more, visit the City of Fountain Inn’s website.

Kids Bike Parade - The Travelers Rest Farmers Market says they’re putting on a Kid’s Bike Parade in honor of Independence Day. The Traveler’s Rest Farmers Market’s website says they hand out prizes for the most patriotically-decorated bike and most creatively-decorated bike. For more information, visit the Travelers Rest Farmers Market website.

Anderson County

Twin Creeks Lavender July 4th Celebration - Twin Creeks Lavender is a century old family farm located in Williamston. The farm says they are hosting several U-pick days, where guests can pick their own lavender. On July 4, Twin Creek’s Facebook page says they will host a special U-pick celebration from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Spartanburg County

Red, White & Boom - The City of Spartanburg says they’re celebrating Independence Day with a special event on July 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The City of Spartanburg’s website says the event features live music, food vendors, and fireworks.

Pickens County

Independence Day Spectacular - The City of Pickens will host a Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 1. The City of Pickens’ Facebook page says they’ve planned a wide variety of activities, including live music performances, food vendors, free kids’ rides and games, and a fireworks display. The City says the event is free to the public. For more information, visit the City of Pickens’ Facebook page.

Historic Easley 4th of July Celebration - The City of Easley says they will host their annual 4th of July Celebration from July 2 - July 4 in Old Market Square. In conjunction with Ingles, officials say the event will feature free concerts, inflatables, air dog shows, and more. Visit the City of Easley’s Facebook page to learn more.

Oconee County

Independence Day Celebration - The City of Seneca is hosting an Independence Day Celebration on July 4, at 2:00 p.m. The City of Seneca’s website says the event features live music, waterslides, and food & drink vendors. The event is set to take place on Gignilliat Field.

McCormick County

Independence Day Boat Parade & Fireworks - The McCormick County Chamber of Commerce says they’re hosting a community Patriotic Boat Parade and fireworks display on Saturday, July 8. The McCormick County Chamber of Commerce’s website says the Boat Parade will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a cookout, entertainment, and more. Officials say the fireworks will start later in the evening.

Abbeville County

4th of July Celebration - Town of Due West. Need to follow up. Either July 3 or 4.

Laurens County

Freedom Fest (Laurens) - The City of Laurens is hosting a Freedom Fest on Monday, July 3. The events starts at 4:00 p.m., according to the City of Laurens website. The website says the event will feature free live music from bands Better than Ezra and Capital Cities fireworks, an arts & crafts market, kid’s area, and food.

Greenwood County

Lights on the Lake - Connect Lake Greenwood, a community organization, says they’re hosting Lights on the Lake on Saturday, July 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. According to Connect Lake Greenwood’s website, the event will feature live music, food vendors, and a fireworks display. For more information, visit Connect Lake Greenwood’s website.

Union County

Light up the Lake - The Union County Chamber of Commerce will host Light up the Lake on Monday, July 3, at 6:00 p.m. The Union County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page says the event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, and features live (dancing) music, food, and fireworks. To learn more, visit the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Cherokee County

Freedom Fest (Gaffney) - The Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, at 6:00 p.m. According to the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, the event will take place on Lake Whelchel (327 Pleasant School Rd., Gaffney, SC). The Facebook page says the event will feature live music from the Dirty South Band, food vendors, and of course, fireworks.

