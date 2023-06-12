Man faces charges after sexually assaulting teen, deputies say

Arthur Antoine and Laura Antoine
Arthur Antoine and Laura Antoine(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested following a two-month long investigation for sexually assaulting a teen, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives spent months looking into a case where Arthur Antoine sexually molested a 15-year-old.

Deputies said the molestation started while Antoine was living with his wife Laura Antoine along Calm Cove Road in Anderson. They said the sexual abuse went on for more than two years.

His wife was also arrested because she knew the abuse was happening.

She was charged with unlawful neglect of a child and he was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and buggery.

