Oconee Co. business allegedly set on fire, suspect charged

Austin Lawless
Austin Lawless(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate man was recently taken into custody after a business was allegedly set on fire over the weekend.

Deputies said they responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store around 4:24 p.m. on June 10 after someone reported a dumpster fire that may have been intentionally set.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found the fire along with the suspect, 29-year-old Austin Lawless.

Lawless reportedly told deputies that he was at the store to purchase oil for his moped and to ask about a job at a nearby business.

Deputies stated that the fire damaged the business’ dumpster, fence and HVAC system. They added that after investigating the situation, Lawless was taken into custody and charged with second-degree arson.

