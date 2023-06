“Hey y’all, Dr. Sanders here. Please bear with me as this is a difficult post for me to write. As of today Anderson County PAWS is closed for intake for the next few weeks. We have reached our maximum capacity and no matter how hard we continue working we aren’t able to move more dogs out into homes than are being brought in. Currently there are over 115 large dogs in need of foster or adoption.

PAWS is proud to be a resource for the animals in our community and we provide endless support for those people that want to keep their pets. But, with inflation, the shortage of veterinarians and access to care we are feeling the pressure. Adoptions are down across the country, and this is leading to dogs staying in the shelter for longer periods of time which is leading to mental decline in our dogs.

Please be our solution. Please be kind. Please understand that in order to save lives it takes the entire community working together. The burden to care for thousands of animals each year cannot solely land on the 35 staff at PAWS. This incredible county has over 220,000 people and we need you now more than ever. We are tired of begging; we are tired of seeing neglected and abused animals. We are tired of being yelled at and told that we don’t care about animals. We are working as hard as we possibly can, but it isn’t enough. And for all of us at PAWS it is absolutely heartbreaking.

I’m asking y’all to help find 20 foster homes for large dogs by Wednesday the 14th. These are perfect dogs just waiting for a chance to be part of a family. Help us continue helping the animals that need us the most.

I know that there will be negative posts about this decision. But please know that I’ve tried for so long to make everyone happy and save every single animal. My staff needs to be supported, they need less animals to take care of and they need to know that our work makes a difference in this crazy world. Come out and foster, adopt, donate and share or complain and accomplish nothing. I look forward to seeing y’all save so many lives this week.”