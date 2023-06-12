Steve Miller Band coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Steve Miller Band is coming to Greenville for an evening at the Peace Center.

For more than half a century, Steve Miller has been an enlivening presence on the American music scene.

Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and has been elected for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022. He has recently begun to open his vaults for the first time to release the acclaimed Welcome to the Vault box set in 2019 and Breaking Ground Live! from August 3, 1977 in 2021.

The band is scheduled to perform at the Peace Concert Hall on December 11.

Tickets go on sale on June 16.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.