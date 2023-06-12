Tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York

FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, police said.

Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Niagara Falls, at about 11:30 a.m. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area,” police said in a press release.

Police didn’t immediately say how many people were aboard the boat or whether anyone was injured.

Video footage from the scene outside the Lockport Cave office showed one person talking as she was loaded onto an ambulance. Others wrapped in white towels were being escorted to a bus as a steady rain fell.

Photos and videos posted on the Lockport Cave website show small, flat-bottom boats slipping through a rough-hewn tunnel, which was blasted out in the 19th century to transport extra water from the Erie Canal to power nearby businesses.

The tunnel was once the subject of an episode of the Syfy network show “Ghost Hunters.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands in Upstate lose power due to Sunday’s storm
Coroner releases name of woman killed in I-385 crash
Damaging straight-line winds and large hail possible overnight
Drying out Monday, temps rise throughout the week
23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.
23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.
Woman injured in shooting on Anderson Road.
Woman injured in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating

Latest News

Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin, left, is stopped by a security guard while he tries...
Canadian golfer tackled by security trying to celebrate countryman’s win
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
Myrlie Evers, civil right leader and widow of slain civil rights icon Medgar Evers,...
60 years after Medgar Evers’ murder, his widow continues a civil rights legacy
Tangle of red tape around prescription drug benefits has doctors, patients frustrated