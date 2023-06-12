Two Clemson track & field players make history

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson track and field’s Lashanna Graham and Giano Roberts both made school history at the 2023 NCAA Outdoors Championships.

On Thursday, Graham ran her personal best, 56.02 in the 400 meter hurdles to finish second, automatically earning qualifications for finals on Saturday. On Saturday, Graham finished 6th in the 400 meter hurdles, she earned the first team All-American honors, and made a personal best of 55.59 in the 400 meter hurdles, coming in sixth place. She now holds the No. 2 time in Clemson history for the event.

Lashanna Graham ran a personal best 55.59 in the 400 meter hurdles to set the No. 2 time in school history. (Clemson University)

On Friday, Giano Roberts set a school record in the 110 meters hurdles at 13.31 to finish 5th overall in the event. Roberts also earned the first team All-American recognition for the third time, won the 60 meter hurdles in the 2023 indoor season, and is a two-time outdoor All-American in 2023.

