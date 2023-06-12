Woman arrested after driving vehicle over man, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a woman was arrested after she ran over a man with a vehicle following a domestic altercation.

According to police, the incident happened at the intersection of South Murray Avenue and Norris Street on Sunday night.

Officers said 29-year-old Korsha Greenlee was arrested on two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in moderately stable condition.

