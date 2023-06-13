200 American flags in Spartanburg honoring heroes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A unique display of American Flags at Duncan Park in Spartanburg is part of Flags for Heroes, and it is being put on by the Palmetto Council of Boy Scouts of America for the first time.

“The American flag is a symbol of honor and respect,” said Palmetto Council BSA Development & Marketing Director Maggie McMahon.

Two hundred flags were planted into the ground as part of the event, which takes place between June 12-17.

“We see the impact of our program with boys and girls every day, and I’m glad that we have something the community can come and see how we’re serving and how we want to support the heroes in our community,” explained Palmetto Council BSA Board President Dan Atkinson.

Each flag represents a hero, from veterans to teachers to first responders and others. Many of the flags have a personalized dog tag hanging by them too.

“It’s so moving to know that many people mean something to the people in our community,” said McMahon.

The flags are sponsored, and the money will be used as scholarships for future kids to join the scouts.

“What we hope to do is use this to defray the cost of membership for youth scouts and allow us to reach into other communities,” said Atkinson.

There is a Flag Retirement Ceremony that will take place on Wed. June 14 at 7 p.m. at Duncan Park.

