Authorities investigate possible drowning at Dreher Island State Park

By Maggie Brown and Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a man’s death at Dreher Island State Park on Tuesday morning as a possible drowning.

Newberry County Emergency Services along with park rangers and Newberry County deputies responded to the island at around 11 a.m. after a report of a body in the water.

According to Newberry County, the body was taken to the shore where life saving measures were unsuccessful.

Officials said investigators found an unoccupied boat nearby.

The County added the coroner, assisted by the sheriff’s office, will investigate and determine the cause of death.

A post on Facebook by the county said the victim was a park guest and the coroner will release their identity after formal notifications are made.

