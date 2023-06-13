Authorities investigate possible drowning at Dreher Island State Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a man’s death at Dreher Island State Park on Tuesday morning as a possible drowning.

Newberry County Emergency Services along with park rangers and Newberry County deputies responded to the island at around 11 a.m. after a report of a body in the water.

According to Newberry County, the body was taken to the shore where life saving measures were unsuccessful.

Officials said investigators found an unoccupied boat nearby.

The County added the coroner, assisted by the sheriff’s office, will investigate and determine the cause of death.

A post on Facebook by the county said the victim was a park guest and the coroner will release their identity after formal notifications are made.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.