Boil water advisory issued for parts of Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Utilities director said a boil water advisory was issued for parts of the city on Tuesday.

According to city officials, crews are working to repair a hydrant that does not have a valve on it so they are having to cut off other nearby valves.

Utilities Director Scott Banks said even though the majority of the system will not be effected, residents nearby will lose water pressure and will be required to boil their water.

We have reached out to officials for the specific areas that are impacted by the advisory and how long the advisory is expected to last.

