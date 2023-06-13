Business evacuated due to possible gas leak in Asheville, crews say
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department is responding to a possible gas leak at a business.
According to the department, a building on Tunnel Road was evacuated for safety reasons and the HVAC is being shut down.
Crews are monitoring the air and a gas company is on the scene.
Stay tuned for further updates.
MORE NEWS: Officials: Two arrested following May shooting at Greenville apartment complex
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.