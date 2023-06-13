Business evacuated due to possible gas leak in Asheville, crews say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department is responding to a possible gas leak at a business.

According to the department, a building on Tunnel Road was evacuated for safety reasons and the HVAC is being shut down.

Crews are monitoring the air and a gas company is on the scene.

Stay tuned for further updates.

