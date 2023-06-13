Comfortably sunny now, stormier and hotter days ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have a beautiful, comfortable Tuesday ahead but showers and storms are set to return before we crank up the heat this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Pleasantly warm and generally sunny today

Hit-or-miss storms return Wednesday and Thursday

Temps climb toward the 90s starting Friday

With a wedge of high pressure settling over the region from Tennessee today, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies all day long! Temperatures will continue to hover a bit below average, but nothing unpleasant with highs headed for the mid 70s to low 80s. No storms expected either, so get out there and enjoy some time outdoor without having to look over your shoulder!

Afternoon Forecast, Tuesday (WHNS)

Some scattered clouds will begin to build in tonight, with we’ll keep things dry for the time begin. Lows will remain cooler than average, dipping to the 50s once again when we should only fall to the 60s. Watch out for some patchy fog in time for the morning commute!

Spotty showers and some thunderstorms will return to the mix on Wednesday as a frontal boundary to our south drifts a bit closer to the region. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but some of the storms could put down some heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Highs will hold steady in the low to mid 80s, before ticking up a couple of degrees on Thursday. Showers and storms will remain a possibility on Thursday, with a few possible in the morning before some additional downpours in the afternoon.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Wednesday (WHNS)

Looking ahead to Father’s Day weekend, we’re cranking up the heat. Mostly sunny skies are expected to get things rolling on Friday, with highs climbing to the mid 80s across the mountains, to around 90 degrees in the Upstate. This would be the first time see hit the 90 degree mark so far this year! We hover at similar levels Saturday and for Father’s Day on Sunday, with the chance for isolated thunderstorms returning as well. It doesn’t look like any washouts for your plans with dad, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a backup in mind and make sure to watch the skies!

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

High Temperature Trend (WHNS)

