Coroner investigating after man found dead near Belton business

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are investigating after a man was found dead near a business near Belton.

Officials said crews responded to the parking lot of a business along Cooley Bridge Road after employees found a man underneath a large commercial vehicle.

According to officials, paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies also responded to the scene and determined there were no signs of foul play.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim or the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Deputies: Six arrested in Upstate after shooting in Myrtle Beach
Korsha Greenlee
Woman arrested after hitting man with vehicle, police say
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras

Latest News

Generic police lights
SLED investigating death of special needs teenager in Greenville Co.
Woodmont Middle FFA won the state championship in the Conduct of Chapter Meetings Leadership...
Upstate middle school FFA wins multiple state championships
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Greenville County Schools joining lawsuit against Facebook, Instagram, others
Alex Murdaugh's motion for the court to reconsider letting him use retirement funds for his...
Judge again denies Murdaugh’s request to use retirement money for murder appeal