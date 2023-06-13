Coroner investigating after man found dead near Belton business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are investigating after a man was found dead near a business near Belton.

Officials said crews responded to the parking lot of a business along Cooley Bridge Road after employees found a man underneath a large commercial vehicle.

According to officials, paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies also responded to the scene and determined there were no signs of foul play.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim or the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

