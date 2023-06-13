Downtown Greenville Eggs Up Grill undergoes renovations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Eggs Up Grill announced that their Downtown Greenville location is temporarily closing as it undergoes renovations and could last until July.

Eggs Up Grill is undergoing a complete renovation in Downtown Greenville starting today, and the construction is expected to last four weeks.

The restaurant also has new owners. Franchise partners Roger Beasley and Zac Painter bought the location earlier this year after working on Eggs Up Grill’s marketing strategy for the last three years.

“Zac and I saw an opportunity to go beyond our role as chief marketing officers for Eggs Up Grill and become franchisees for a brand we work with and love, because we believe in it that much,” said Beasley. “As a top-tier breakfast brand, Eggs Up Grill outshines the competition from the scalability of its business model to its unique guest appeal, and of course, the economics - record-setting average sales volumes.”

Now that Downtown Greenville is rapidly growing, Eggs Up Grill will too. Restaurant officials said renovations for the 2,480-square-foot restaurant include new designs to make guests feel at home in a light, bright and cheery atmosphere with an urban, downtown feel. According to officials, the location will double its outdoor seating to 50 and reopen with a full liquor license, serving brunch cocktails and mimosas.

“From consulting for large restaurant brands my entire career, to now owning a franchise of the number-one breakfast brand in the country, in my hometown, is pretty exciting,” Painter said. “As marketers, we have a front row seat to the rapid growth of Eggs Up Grill, as well as working with successful, happy franchisees from the brand every day. We felt it was time to expand our roles in the industry and become franchisees, and there was no question that Eggs Up Grill was the brand for us.”

The restaurant will also serve new breakfast, brunch and lunch items in addition to Eggs Up Grill’s usual offerings. These new offerings include french fries, chicken and waffles, fried chicken sandwiches and fried chicken biscuits.

The restaurant officials said they plan on hiring more team members. Those interested can apply online at eggsupgrill.com. For more information or to follow the progress of the new restaurant, you can visit their Facebook.

