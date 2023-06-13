Free AC unit giveaway in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Electrolux Group and Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM) is holding a air conditioner unit giveaway day in Anderson.

According to the group, it is donating nearly $170,000 worth of room air conditioners to AIM for distribution to community members in need.

If you are in need of an AC unit, you can register in person on Thursday, June 15 Friday, June 16 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Financial Stability Center located at 1208 South Murray Avenue.

AC Units can be picked up on Tuesday, June 20 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at AIM located at 1202 South Murray Avenue.

Units will be given out on a first-come first-served basis.

