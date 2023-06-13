First Alert for Wednesday for potential for severe storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A round of thunderstorms prompts a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday puts and damper on outdoor plans and a few storms could be severe.

First Alert Headlines

Risk of damaging straight-line winds and hail Wednesday

Hit-or-miss storms return Wednesday and Thursday

Temps climb toward the 90s starting Friday

Some scattered clouds will begin to build in tonight, with we’ll keep things dry for the time begin. Lows will remain cooler than average, dipping to the 50s once again when we should only fall to the 60s. Watch out for some patchy fog in time for the morning commute!

Spotty showers and some thunderstorms return to the mix on Wednesday as a frontal boundary to our south drifts a bit closer to the region. A chance for strong to severe storms is possible with the main threats being damaging straight-line winds and large hail. Highs will hold steady in the low to mid 80s, before ticking up a couple of degrees on Thursday. Showers and storms will remain a possibility on Thursday, with a few possible in the morning before some additional downpours in the afternoon.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Wednesday (WHNS)

Looking ahead to Father’s Day weekend, we’re cranking up the heat. Mostly sunny skies are expected to get things rolling on Friday, with highs climbing to the mid 80s across the mountains, to around 90 degrees in the Upstate. This would be the first time see hit the 90 degree mark so far this year! We hover at similar levels Saturday and for Father’s Day on Sunday, with the chance for isolated thunderstorms returning as well. It doesn’t look like any washouts for your plans with dad, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a backup in mind and make sure to watch the skies!

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

High Temperature Trend (WHNS)

