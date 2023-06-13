Fort Jackson soldier found after not returning from land navigation course

A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he...
A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he did not return from a land navigation course.(MGN Online)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - A Fort Jackson confirmed a soldier who was reported missing after not returning from a land navigation course has been found.

According to military officials, SSG Jaime Contreras is a drill sergeant candidate who was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Fort Jackson explained land navigation courses typically leave around 10 a.m. and return at 1 p.m.

No other information was provided, including Contreras’ condition.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

