Greenville approves new development code, budget and other city council updates

The Greenville City Council unanimously approved the new development code Monday night. City staff has been working on it for years, and the few people who did speak during public comment at the meeting were all in favor of the code. However, a nationally recognized company raised concern.

Airbnb sent a press release to our newsroom urging the city council to separate short-term rental regulations from the development code. Currently, short-term rentals are allowed in the central business district, which is the downtown area. However, for homeowners to establish a short-term rental outside that zone, they had to apply for a special exemption. The new code removed that ability, restricting short-term rentals to the downtown zone. This change won’t impact those that already have been approved, just any new rentals from coming.

Airbnb claims their studies show many homeowners in South Carolina use the profit from short-term rentals as an economic lifeline. They asked to work with the city to create “balanced rules.” Councilwoman Dororthy Dowe said she has only heard a few complaints regarding the topic.

“So far, following up with each of them, I think I’ve had about 1 out of 20 that even live in the city,” Dowe said. The rest don’t live in the city, many live out of state. Not my constituents, but I appreciate their advocacy,” Dowe added.

“I think that we really tried to put forth a document that is truly for the community,” said Greenville Assistant City Manager Shannon Lavrin.

The code will go into effect on July 15th, and the city is planning more learning labs for this summer. Staff is already monitoring how well the code is working and will make any necessary changes.

FY2024 Budget approved

Also, on Monday, the council passed a nearly $237 million budget, with $136.8 million in the general fund. The city focused on capital improvement projects and increased funding for affordable housing.

An additional $19 million from the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond (NIB) will resurface city streets, create concrete medians to slow traffic, restripe roads to improve pedestrian safety and add more visible bike lanes. This increase brings the total NIB investment to just under $50 million.

New Economic Development Non-profit

City leaders say they are focusing on growth, which is why they are also working on creating a non-profit for economic development.

Greenville’s new economic development corporation will be tasked with promoting and overseeing economic development in the city. This project has been spearheaded by councilman John DeWorken who says the non-profit will focus on business and retail recruitment, real estate development and advancing small and minority-owned businesses. He says they choose to establish this as an organization separate from the city so that they can accept private support.

“Our options were, keep it in-house or break this out into an internal organization which will allow us to do much more with economic development,” said DeWorken.

It’s still early in the process, but the organization’s board members will be appointed by the council. Officials didn’t release any other information about the plan. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

