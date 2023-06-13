Greenville County Schools joining lawsuit against Facebook, Instagram, others
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Greenville County Schools board of trustees voted to join a lawsuit against social media companies like Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.
Dozens of school districts across the country are suing Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SnapChat and Youtube for their impact on children. A 91-page complaint by Seattle Public Schools, the first to sue, says the companies have contributed to a youth mental health crisis.
In a statement, the Greenville County School board said they believe the social media giants have engaged in “intentional practices that have targeted vulnerable students.”
Below is the full statement issued by the board of trustees:
