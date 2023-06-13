Greenville County Schools joining lawsuit against Facebook, Instagram, others

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Greenville County Schools board of trustees voted to join a lawsuit against social media companies like Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.

Dozens of school districts across the country are suing Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SnapChat and Youtube for their impact on children. A 91-page complaint by Seattle Public Schools, the first to sue, says the companies have contributed to a youth mental health crisis.

In a statement, the Greenville County School board said they believe the social media giants have engaged in “intentional practices that have targeted vulnerable students.”

Below is the full statement issued by the board of trustees:

“Earlier today the Board of Trustees voted, similar to the litigation against Juul, to protect the well-being of our students. The Board has agreed to join the litigation being pursued by several school districts across the country against Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SnapChat, and YouTube. These companies have engaged in intentional practices that have targeted vulnerable students, which has negatively impacted their mental health and student learning. Our District was one of the first in our state to invest in school-based mental health counselors who are trained to identify and work with children in crisis. Greenville County Schools will continue to advocate for the mental health, the safety of our students, and will take a stand against outside influences who improperly target our students and interfere with their educational attainment and growth.”

