Greenville Mayoral Republican Primary set for Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, voters will hit the polls in Greenville to vote in the Republican primary for mayor,

Mayor Knox White has held the title for nearly 30 years and is running for reelection but faces one challenger, Joe Farmer.

Farmer is a Greenville native and a retired athletic trainer and instructor at Furman University.

Both candidates say growth is the biggest issue the city faces.

Polls will open on Tuesday, June 13 starting at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

This is an open primary election meaning any voter can participate.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary election will face democratic candidate Michelle Shain in the general election.

