Greenville Mayoral Republican Primary set for Tuesday

Voters head to the polls Tuesday in Greenville to vote in the Republican mayoral primary. Incumbent Mayor Knox White is being challenged by Joe Farmer
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, voters will hit the polls in Greenville to vote in the Republican primary for mayor,

Mayor Knox White has held the title for nearly 30 years and is running for reelection but faces one challenger, Joe Farmer.

Farmer is a Greenville native and a retired athletic trainer and instructor at Furman University.

Both candidates say growth is the biggest issue the city faces.

Polls will open on Tuesday, June 13 starting at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

This is an open primary election meaning any voter can participate.

Click here to find polling locations.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary election will face democratic candidate Michelle Shain in the general election.

FOX Carolina will bring you the results on air and on our website.

MORE NEWS: Greenville approves new development code, budget and other city council updates

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Deputies: Six arrested in Upstate after shooting in Myrtle Beach
Korsha Greenlee
Woman arrested after hitting man with vehicle, police say
Power outage
Thousands in Upstate lose power due to Sunday’s storm
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
Greenville Co. deputies investigating deadly shooting
Coroner releases name of Greenville County shooting victim

Latest News

Bridge closure in Spartanburg to temporarily impact traffic
Bridge closure in Spartanburg to temporarily impact traffic
Upstate woman arrested after hitting man with car
Car crashes into Williamston business
Car crashes into Williamston business
Flags for Heroes event in Spartanburg
200 American flags in Spartanburg honoring heroes