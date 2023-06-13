No injuries reported after car crashes into Williamston business

Dollar Tree Crash
Dollar Tree Crash(Williamston Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Greenville Drive Monday night after a driver crashed into a Dollar Tree.

Officers said they responded to the Dollar Tree after the crash was reported Monday night.

According to officers, the driver told them she was trying to back into a parking spot at the nearby Subway when her accelerator got stuck, and she backed into the Dollar Tree.

Officers stated that, thankfully, no injuries were reported following the crash.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands in Upstate lose power due to Sunday’s storm
Coroner releases name of woman killed in I-385 crash
23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.
23-year-old dies following crash in Greenville Co.
Damaging straight-line winds and large hail possible overnight
Drying out Monday, temps rise throughout the week
Woman injured in shooting on Anderson Road.
Woman injured in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating

Latest News

Flags for Heroes event in Spartanburg
200 American flags in Spartanburg honoring heroes
New restaurant and brewery coming to Greenville County Square
New restaurant and brewery coming to Greenville County Square
Greenville Mayoral Republican Primary set for Tuesday
Greenville Mayoral Republican Primary set for Tuesday
Greenville approves new development code, budget and other city council updates
Greenville approves new development code, budget and other city council updates