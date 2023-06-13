No injuries reported after car crashes into Williamston business

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Greenville Drive Monday night after a driver crashed into a Dollar Tree.

Officers said they responded to the Dollar Tree after the crash was reported Monday night.

According to officers, the driver told them she was trying to back into a parking spot at the nearby Subway when her accelerator got stuck, and she backed into the Dollar Tree.

Officers stated that, thankfully, no injuries were reported following the crash.

