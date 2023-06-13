Officials: Two arrested following May shooting at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting that took place on May 21.

Investigators said they obtained warrants for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime against Quamin Latimore, 24, and Tishone Dunlap-Wright, 21, after they allegedly shot at two people following an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex on North Franklin Road.

As a result of the shooting, deputies said one person was hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Latimore and Dunlap-Wright are currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.

