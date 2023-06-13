‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The production team for the popular Netflix series “Outer Banks” is back in South Carolina to film Season 4.

Casting agency Kimmie Stewart Casting said they’re looking for background actors for week one, which crews began filming on Monday.

They’re looking for extras to fit the following roles:

Tuesday

Heyward family adult

  • Black American, all genders and ages 21 & up

Heyward family child

  • Black American, all genders - Ages 8-17 *Must have an adult that can work with you in the scene. Submit child and adult in the same email.

Family friend

  • All genders, all ethnicities, ages 21 & up

Family friend

  • All genders, all ethnicities, ages 8-17 *Must have an adult that can work with you in the scene. Submit child and adult in the same email.

Wednesday

Auction attendee

For more information click here.

