Police investigating incident near apartments in Greenwood

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after an incident that happened on the Bypass 72 northeast on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, at around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to an incident that occurred near Huntington Apartments.

Officers were later called to a crash that happened on the Bypass near the Salvation Army, which is causing traffic delays.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

