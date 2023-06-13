Police investigating incident near apartments in Greenwood
Jun. 13, 2023
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after an incident that happened on the Bypass 72 northeast on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, at around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to an incident that occurred near Huntington Apartments.
Officers were later called to a crash that happened on the Bypass near the Salvation Army, which is causing traffic delays.
Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.
